Insider Selling: Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) COO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 11,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $539,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,279.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edward Vincent Jennings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Edward Vincent Jennings sold 11,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $485,320.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Edward Vincent Jennings sold 11,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $540,210.00.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Mimecast Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -703.14, a PEG ratio of 59.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.29.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Mimecast by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Mimecast by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mimecast presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $54.31.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

