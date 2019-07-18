Insider Selling: Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Sells $5,356,800.00 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $198.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 346.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paylocity from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James set a C$19.50 price target on Heroux Devtek and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Wajax in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

