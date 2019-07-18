Insider Selling: Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) CEO Sells $1,374,720.00 in Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.84, for a total value of $1,374,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,320,640.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $1,002,400.00.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $174.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.52. Penumbra Inc has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $178.33.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEN. Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on HEXO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on Cerecor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Penumbra by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,413,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Penumbra by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Penumbra by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

