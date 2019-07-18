Insider Selling: Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Sells $29,320.00 in Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $29,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,810.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul T. Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $34,220.00.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.70 million, a PE ratio of -176.59 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.57. Vocera Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.09.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at $9,489,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VCRA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

