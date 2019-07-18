Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Trading 2.5% Higher

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) traded up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.33, 5,026 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 499,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 target price on Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

Get Internap alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $91.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,888.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.03 million. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Internap Corp will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Internap by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Internap by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Internap by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Internap by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Internap by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Internap (NASDAQ:INAP)

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Internap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.