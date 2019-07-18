International Bethlehem Mining (CVE:IBC) Trading Up 50%

International Bethlehem Mining (CVE:IBC)’s stock price was up 50% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 140,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 36,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $389,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.91.

International Bethlehem Mining Company Profile (CVE:IBC)

International Bethlehem Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

