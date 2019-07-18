International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $638.73

International Biotechnology Trust Plc (LON:IBT) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $638.73 and traded as low as $643.17. International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at $643.50, with a volume of 36,158 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 639.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 2.12%.

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

