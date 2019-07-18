Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.06

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and traded as low as $11.06. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 3,508 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 53.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 38,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 6.6% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 984,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 60,609 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 136.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,295,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 746,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 97,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Company Profile (NYSE:VTA)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

