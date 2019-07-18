InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Up 5.7%

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.78, approximately 3,300,967 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,775,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVTA shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of InVitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on InVitae from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $40.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 81.52% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InVitae Corp will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other InVitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 24,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $442,175.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 4,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $87,458.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,067 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of InVitae in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVitae in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVitae in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of InVitae by 642.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

