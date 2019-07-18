Iplayco (CVE:IPC) Stock Price Down 34%

Iplayco Corp Ltd (CVE:IPC)’s share price fell 34% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Iplayco alerts:

Iplayco (CVE:IPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.44 million for the quarter.

About Iplayco (CVE:IPC)

Iplayco Corporation Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies indoor play structures for children worldwide. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Family Entertainment Centres. The company also operates a family entertainment center in Langley, British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Iplayco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iplayco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.