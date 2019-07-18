IRISnet (IRIS) Reaches Market Cap of $12.80 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $12.80 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00273980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.01282141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00025443 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00121655 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000525 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,003,215,375 coins and its circulating supply is 348,696,866 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org.

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

