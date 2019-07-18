iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). iRobot reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. iRobot had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $237.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

IRBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $95.00 price objective on shares of iRobot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $80,749.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,882.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,086.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,034,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,693 shares of company stock worth $2,156,268 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRBT traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.22. iRobot has a one year low of $70.86 and a one year high of $132.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.20.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.