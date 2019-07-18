Irving Resources (CNSX:IRV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.25

Shares of Irving Resources Inc (CNSX:IRV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 163808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.93.

Irving Resources Company Profile (CNSX:IRV)

Irving Resources Inc, a junior exploration stage company, focuses on exploring gold in Japan. It also explores for copper, silver, and precious metals, as well as rare earth elements. The company holds interest in the Omui Property that covers an area of 2.98 square kilometers; Utanobori Property, which comprises an area of 88.14 square kilometers; Rubeshibe Property that covers an area of 188.8 square kilometers; Sado Island Gold Project, which comprises an area of 86.53 square kilometers; and Eniwa Gold Project that covers an area of 56.15 square kilometers located in Japan.

