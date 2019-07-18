Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Southwest Gas in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Williams Capital raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.71.

Shares of SWX opened at $90.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $91.93.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $807.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.97 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.24%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $29,116.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown purchased 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.20 per share, with a total value of $36,031.60. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $493,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $555,637 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,437,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,536,000 after buying an additional 201,816 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,509,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,184,000 after acquiring an additional 39,354 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,059,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,072,000 after acquiring an additional 587,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

