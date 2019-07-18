Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on HollyFrontier Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for HollyFrontier in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HFC. ValuEngine raised shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Sophos Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.15.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.78 per share, with a total value of $124,062.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,079.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

