Joules’ (JOUL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Joules (LON:JOUL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of JOUL opened at GBX 261.50 ($3.42) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $229.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 261.52. Joules has a 1-year low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 357 ($4.66).

Joules Company Profile

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

