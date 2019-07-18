JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Releases Earnings Results

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $113.99 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $119.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.86. The company has a market cap of $373.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,115.6% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,066.8% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 22,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.16.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

