Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Up 6.2%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.37, 2,262,879 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,844,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Wedbush set a $11.00 price target on Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.41.

The stock has a market cap of $481.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,005.85% and a negative return on equity of 119.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 660.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 20.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169,300.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

