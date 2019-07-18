KickCoin (KICK) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One KickCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Exmo, Bancor Network and Kucoin. KickCoin has a market cap of $2.00 million and $148,661.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KickCoin has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00273719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.01285548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00025190 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00119754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000514 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,551,766,089 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,503,113,328 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Kucoin, YoBit, Bibox, Mercatox, CoinBene, IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

