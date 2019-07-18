Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.58 EPS.

NYSE:KNX opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Stephens set a $112.00 price target on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on ArcBest and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

