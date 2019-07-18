Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Kubota Corp (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) fell 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $77.40 and last traded at $77.55, 65,463 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 320% from the average session volume of 15,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KUBTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.49.

Kubota Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

