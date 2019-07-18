Kyber Network (KNC) Tops One Day Volume of $4.17 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Kyber Network has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $30.41 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Cryptopia, IDEX and OTCBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00272216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.16 or 0.01300586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00025418 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00119399 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network’s total supply is 213,986,626 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,242,577 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, COSS, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Huobi, CPDAX, Coinnest, Tidex, Neraex, Binance, Liqui, ABCC, Zebpay, Coinrail, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Cryptopia, Poloniex, TDAX, Coinone, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Bithumb, Livecoin, GOPAX, DEx.top, Gate.io, Mercatox and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

