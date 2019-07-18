Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.07

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.07 and last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 85012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.54.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $60,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $304,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $44,092.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,353.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.