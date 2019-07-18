Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Gap Down to $18.89

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $18.89. Levi Strauss & Co. shares last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 29,155 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dell from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.07.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $84,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

