LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.28

LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and traded as high as $7.17. LG Display shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 10,704 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPL. HSBC raised United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut LG Display from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LG Display Co Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,877,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 362,688 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 237,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 37,742 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 42,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

