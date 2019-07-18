Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ceres Power (LON:CWR)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CWR stock opened at GBX 184.50 ($2.41) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.30. Ceres Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 124.98 ($1.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 209.95 ($2.74).

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

