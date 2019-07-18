Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops One Day Volume of $105,180.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Mercatox, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $105,180.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.71 or 0.01908314 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012031 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 637,291,707 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

