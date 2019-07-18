Loki (LOKI) Achieves Market Cap of $7.73 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 16% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, Loki has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $7.73 million and approximately $121,445.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 41,479,099 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. The official website for Loki is loki.network.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

