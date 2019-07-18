Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Raised to Hold at Santander

Santander upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LOMA. UBS Group upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina alerts:

NYSE:LOMA opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.21. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $13.44.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.22 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.