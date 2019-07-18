Maker (MKR) Achieves Market Cap of $553.11 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Maker has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for $553.11 or 0.05206894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Ethfinex, DDEX and HitBTC. Maker has a market cap of $553.11 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00039673 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001119 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000695 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OasisDEX, IDEX, Radar Relay, Gate.io, CoinMex, Bancor Network, GOPAX, HitBTC, Ethfinex, OKEx, Kyber Network, Bibox, DDEX, BitMart and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

