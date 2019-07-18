Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Sells $1,897,750.00 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Yongsam Lee sold 12,500 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,893,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yongsam Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Yongsam Lee sold 5,989 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $909,309.87.

On Thursday, June 27th, Yongsam Lee sold 258 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $37,410.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Yongsam Lee sold 2,371 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $345,928.90.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Yongsam Lee sold 2,728 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $398,233.44.

On Thursday, June 20th, Yongsam Lee sold 9,035 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,324,531.00.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $152.78 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $96.14 and a twelve month high of $155.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.26.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Masimo by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

