Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mason Graphite Inc (CVE:LLG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.30. Mason Graphite shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 47,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 million and a PE ratio of 16.39.

Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Analysts expect that Mason Graphite Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Mason Graphite Company Profile (CVE:LLG)

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

