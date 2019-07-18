Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $61.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $542.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.17 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Vivek Jain sold 14,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $863,022.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $422,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,413. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $142,906,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,574 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,507,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,472,000 after acquiring an additional 804,734 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,718,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,362,000 after acquiring an additional 462,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 514,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,757,000 after acquiring an additional 389,252 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

