MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $161.06 and last traded at $161.06, approximately 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH Company Profile (NYSE:MKC.V)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

