Medical Properties Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 695 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 893% compared to the typical volume of 70 put options.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $126,150.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,639.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MPW. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

Shares of MPW opened at $17.92 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 131.84% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

