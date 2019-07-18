Michael Rice Sells 9,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $146,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,588.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Michael Rice sold 18,903 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $307,929.87.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Michael Rice sold 9,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $158,760.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Michael Rice sold 18,903 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $328,345.11.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Michael Rice sold 7,088 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $120,070.72.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $16.97. 154,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,945. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a current ratio of 14.50. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $312.83 million, a P/E ratio of 121.21 and a beta of 1.31.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

