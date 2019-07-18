Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MLND traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.65. 17,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.61. Millendo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.68.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLND. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

