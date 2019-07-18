MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.37 Million

Brokerages expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will announce sales of $487.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $482.10 million to $490.07 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $573.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 target price on shares of FreightCar America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price target on shares of CarGurus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.51 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.44.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $28,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,332.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $379,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,656 shares of company stock valued at $429,852. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 602.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $80.37. The company had a trading volume of 320,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,271. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $103.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.67.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.