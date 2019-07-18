Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $365,537.00

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $365,537.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00006121 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Binance, Gate.io and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00273740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.06 or 0.01307547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00025883 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00122203 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000553 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, Binance, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.