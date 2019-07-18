Morgan Stanley Cuts Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Price Target to $13.00

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 200.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NTGN. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Neon Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NTGN opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a market cap of $123.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78. Neon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.