Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup cut OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $0.35 price target on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,817.50 ($49.88).

BATS opened at GBX 2,925 ($38.22) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,880.31. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12 month low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,265 ($55.73).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 50.75 ($0.66) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 6,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,947 ($38.51), for a total value of £200,720.17 ($262,276.45).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

