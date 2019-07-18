Morgan Stanley Reiterates €67.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) price objective on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DUFRY AG/ADR to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.93 ($83.64).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €60.84 ($70.74) on Monday. Basf has a 52-week low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a 52-week high of €84.91 ($98.73). The company’s fifty day moving average is €61.47. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion and a PE ratio of 12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

