Morgan Stanley Reiterates €81.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €79.45 ($92.38).

Symrise stock opened at €83.66 ($97.28) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €85.50. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

