MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €120.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €120.00 ($139.53) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Mitsubishi Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Metcash from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,581 ($20.66) price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.78 ($117.18).

Shares of MOR stock opened at €97.75 ($113.66) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €87.38. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €76.45 ($88.90) and a 52 week high of €124.90 ($145.23). The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.53.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

