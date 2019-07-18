MUSE (MUSE) Price Up 2.6% This Week

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. One MUSE coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MUSE has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. MUSE has a total market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $1,360.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MUSE Profile

MUSE (MUSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. MUSE’s official website is soundac.io. MUSE’s official Twitter account is @peertracks and its Facebook page is accessible here. MUSE’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html.

MUSE Coin Trading

MUSE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

