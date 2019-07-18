Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Shares Up 7.5%

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)’s stock price shot up 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.84 and last traded at $53.55, 320,676 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 498,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYOK. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 201.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Myokardia Inc will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $198,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,053.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 309.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the first quarter worth $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

