National Bank Financial Lowers Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) to Sector Perform Under Weight

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$23.27 and a twelve month high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$763.30 million.

In related news, Director Peter Brues purchased 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.70 per share, with a total value of C$100,674.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,350 shares in the company, valued at C$269,689.95.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

