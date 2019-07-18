Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.38

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and traded as high as $6.65. Navios Maritime Acquisition shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 2,800 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NNA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $87.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $72.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.81 million. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 27.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.75%. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s payout ratio is -15.83%.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

