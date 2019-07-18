Neblio Market Cap Hits $12.94 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Neblio has a market cap of $12.94 million and $234,833.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00008273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00029080 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012228 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00013924 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022261 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00026468 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000317 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,362,712 coins and its circulating supply is 14,679,893 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

