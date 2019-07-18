NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.20 Million

Equities analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to announce sales of $197.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $197.40 million and the lowest is $197.00 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $205.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $903.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $903.00 million to $903.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $936.65 million, with estimates ranging from $931.00 million to $942.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.04 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on First Merchants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.89. 105,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.33. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43.

In related news, insider Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $79,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.